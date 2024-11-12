Incarnate Word holds off Prairie View A&M 84-81

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Pyke and Dylan Hayman had 20 points each and Incarnate Word held off Prairie View A&M in a 84-81 win Tuesday night.

Pyke also contributed 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-1). Dylan Hayman shot 5 of 8 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line to add 20 points. Jalin Anderson had 14 points and shot 5 of 15 from the field and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Chauncey Gibson led the Panthers (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Nick Anderson added 16 points for Prairie View A&M. Tanahj Pettway finished with 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.