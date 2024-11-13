Protests erupt in Paris over pro-Israel gala organized by far-right figures

PARIS (AP) — Protests have erupted in Paris against a controversial gala organized by far-right figures in support of Israel. The Wednesday event is intended to raise funds for the Israeli military and included Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich among its invited guests. The minister, a hard-line settler leader, has been accused of inflaming tensions in the West Bank and drew international condemnations this week by saying he hopes the election of Donald Trump will clear the way for Israeli annexation of the West Bank. The protests came on the eve of a high-stakes soccer match at France’s national stadium against the Israeli national team, overshadowed by tensions around the wars in the Middle East.

