Cirque Italia brings Water Circus to El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Cirque Italia’s Water Circus is now in El Paso, promising a thrilling experience that combines acrobatics, water, and a touch of magic!

This circus is known for its unique water stage and daring performances, bringing an animal-free, family-friendly show that captures the audience with a astonishing visuals.

Cirque Italia will be The Shoppes at Solana, 750 Sunland Park Drive, from November 14-17. Tickets are available online or at the box office, on-site.

Tune in to Good Morning El Paso this morning for a closer look behind the scenes!