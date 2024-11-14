No. 14 SMU is the ACC leader with CFP hopes while Boston College is trying to get bowl eligible

Boston College (5-4, 2-3 ACC) at No. 14 SMU (8-1, 5-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: SMU by 18 1/2.

Series record: Tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

SMU is alone atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and would get in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff by making and winning the conference championship game in its first season after moving up from the Group of Five. The Mustangs have won six in a row since their only loss, to No. 7 BYU, the Big 12 leader that is still undefeated. Boston College is playing its final road game and trying to get bowl eligible in coach Bill O’Brien’s first season. This is a rematch of the Fenway Bowl last December that the Eagles won 23-14 to snap the American Athletic Conference champion’s nine-game winning streak.

KEY MATCHUP

Kye Robichaux and Boston College’s rushing game against the SMU defense that leads the ACC and is fifth nationally allowing 90 yards rushing a game, and 2.77 yards per carry. Robichaux ran for 198 yards and Jordan McDonald had 133 when the Eagles piled up a season-high 313 yards rushing in a win over Syracuse last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boston College: FIU transfer Grayson James is taking over as BC’s starting quarterback, replacing Thomas Castellanos. James got his only start Sept. 28, a comeback victory over Western Kentucky when Castellanos was injured. James replaced Castellanos in the third quarter last week against Syracuse, and completed 5 of 6 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

SMU: RB Brashard Smith is the only FBS player with at least 700 yards rushing, 150 yards receiving and 200 yards on kickoff returns. He ran for 161 yards with two touchdowns, and had a tiptoe catch for another score, in the Mustangs’ 48-25 win over Pittsburgh before their open date last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

SMU has won 14 consecutive regular-season conference games, including its last nine in the American dating to 2022. … BC defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku is second in the ACC and fourth nationally with 1.22 sacks per game. … The Mustangs have averaged 50.4 points a game over their last 13 home games, including the 18-15 loss to BYU when all their points came on five field goals.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football