Skirmishes erupt between Serbian police and opposition urging arrests over deadly roof collapse

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Skirmishes have erupted for a second day in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad between police and opposition protesters demanding arrests over a deadly roof collapse at the city’s railway station earlier this month. Anti-government protesters sought on Wednesday to block a courthouse in Novi Sad, where the roof collapse at the station on Nov. 1 killed 15 people and injured two others. Riot police pushed the protesters away from the building. A similar opposition action on Tuesday resulted in an hourslong standoff, in a sign of mounting tensions over the roof crash, which many in Serbia believe was linked to rampant corruption and sloppy renovation work.

