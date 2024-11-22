Listeria outbreak tied to Yu Shang Food leaves California infant dead and 10 people sick

U.S. health officials said a California infant has died and at least 10 other people have been sickened in an outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that include chicken feet, duck neck and pork hock, feet and tongue. Yu Shang Food Inc. of Spartanburg, South Carolina, has recalled more than 72,000 pounds of products. The problem was discovered in October after routine tests detected listeria in the foods and the production environment. Listeria infections can take days or weeks to cause symptoms. Illnesses have been reported in four states.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.