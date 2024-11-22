Listeria outbreak tied to Yu Shang Food leaves California infant dead and 10 people sick
AP Health Writer
U.S. health officials said a California infant has died and at least 10 other people have been sickened in an outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to ready-to-eat meat and poultry products that include chicken feet, duck neck and pork hock, feet and tongue. Yu Shang Food Inc. of Spartanburg, South Carolina, has recalled more than 72,000 pounds of products. The problem was discovered in October after routine tests detected listeria in the foods and the production environment. Listeria infections can take days or weeks to cause symptoms. Illnesses have been reported in four states.