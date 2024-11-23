Skip to Content
News

Nana Antwi-Boasiako scores 14, leads Stephen F. Austin over Youngstown State 64-57

KVIA
By
Published 8:07 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 14 points to help Stephen F. Austin defeat Youngstown State 64-57 on Saturday night.

Antwi-Boasiako added six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (4-3). Kyle Hayman added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Chrishawn Christmas had 12 points.

The Penguins (2-4) were led by Nico Galette, with 20 points. Youngstown State also got 11 points, five assists and two steals from Ty Harper. EJ Farmer finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content