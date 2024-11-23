Nana Antwi-Boasiako scores 14, leads Stephen F. Austin over Youngstown State 64-57

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 14 points to help Stephen F. Austin defeat Youngstown State 64-57 on Saturday night.

Antwi-Boasiako added six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (4-3). Kyle Hayman added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Chrishawn Christmas had 12 points.

The Penguins (2-4) were led by Nico Galette, with 20 points. Youngstown State also got 11 points, five assists and two steals from Ty Harper. EJ Farmer finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.