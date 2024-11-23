Stewart, Hill combine for 5 TDs, Houston Christian runs over Northwestern State 62-24

HOUSTON (AP) — Cutter Stewart threw for three touchdowns and Calvin Hill ran for two and Houston Christian capped its season with a 62-24 win over winless Northwestern State on Saturday.

Jesse Valenzuela returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown for the Huskies (5-7, 3-4 Southland Conference).

Stewart was 17-of-25 passing for 296 yards and an interception. AJ Wilson had three receptions for 123 yards, including a 23-yard score. Hill had 20 carries for 109 yards, reaching the end zone on runs of 2 and 25 yards.

JT Fayard threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns for the Demons (0-12, 0-7).

Darryle Evans had a 47-yard touchdown run for the Huskies, who led 24-14 at the half. Stewart threw two touchdown passes, Hill had his second rushing score and Valenzuela found the end zone in a 35-point third quarter.

