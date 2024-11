Dry conditions will persist through the end of next week, with temperatures continuing to run 10–15 degrees above average through Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure over the eastern Pacific is driving this warming trend. By the latter half of the week, temperatures will gradually cool, returning closer to seasonal norms for late November.

