Latrell Jossell, Atin Wright rally North Texas to 58-55 victory over Oregon State

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Latrell Jossell scored 15 points and Atin Wright hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining to send North Texas to a 58-55 victory over Oregon State 58-55 on Monday night.

Jossell shot 5 for 9 from the floor with three 3-pointers for the Mean Green (5-1). Johnathan Massie and Brenen Lorient scored 14 apiece.

Michael Rataj led the Beavers (4-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Nate Kingz had 10 points. Damarco Minor pitched in with seven points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Massie scored 10 points in the first half for North Texas, who led 26-25 at halftime. Jossell led North Texas with 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.