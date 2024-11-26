Ferguson puts up 21 as Murray State knocks off UT Arlington 79-66

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — AJ Ferguson scored 21 points as Murray State beat UT Arlington 79-66 on Tuesday night.

Ferguson also contributed eight rebounds for the Racers (4-2). Nick Ellington scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds. Kylen Milton shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Lance Ware led the way for the Mavericks (2-4) with 26 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Raysean Seamster added 11 points for UT Arlington. Darius Burford had 10 points and nine rebounds.

