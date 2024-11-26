Skip to Content
Ferguson puts up 21 as Murray State knocks off UT Arlington 79-66

Published 6:43 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — AJ Ferguson scored 21 points as Murray State beat UT Arlington 79-66 on Tuesday night.

Ferguson also contributed eight rebounds for the Racers (4-2). Nick Ellington scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds. Kylen Milton shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Lance Ware led the way for the Mavericks (2-4) with 26 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Raysean Seamster added 11 points for UT Arlington. Darius Burford had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

