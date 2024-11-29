It’s Black Friday! Thousands of El Pasoans and people from out of town went shopping looking for the best deals in town

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- It's black Friday and thousands of El Pasoans and people from out of town went out shopping searching for the best offers and discounts. We went across town to several stores asking shoppers how their black Friday was going. Here's what they shared: "Oh, it's going nice. Yes. I found a good deal on a ring for my wife." "It's going good. It's just really hectic. Honestly, there's a lot of people everywhere." "Good it's going good. Really nice with some family and friends." "It's going really great. Very crowded. I'm from carlsbad. So this is not the usual for me."

Many people gathered at the stores looking for the best Black Friday deals and waiting in really long lines. We asked shoppers what they were looking to buy and here's what they said: "Just gifts for my family and friends, but I don't know if we're going to accomplish that today because it's very packed." "I'm going to buy a gift for my family, shoes and and other things." "I prefer to see all of the stores and see which store has more discounts. So it depends on the situation, but I prefer to buy, some shoes or some t-shirts."

The shoppers at the Sunland Plaza also shared what they went out to get: "We're going to target, actually, for the taylor swift's magazine for my sister and also for christmas decorations, actually, Yeah." "I'm just here to support, I'm paying. Ha ha!" "I'm just looking for, like, presents. Like stockings for people." Another one said, "Clothes, toys for the kids. Things like that. But, yeah, good sales is what we're aiming for, Christmas gifts." ''Mainly clothes and also Christmas presents." "I wasn't really looking for anything, but I came in and saw that a lot of things were on sale. So I went ahead and bought stuff. Like I bought some sweats and I bought some legos."

A young man shared, "We went to the the outlet before this and it was pretty packed. I saw a line at the Nike and it was like miles. Well not miles, but it was pretty long." Despite the long lines everywhere….many people were in the holiday mood! "We're just enjoying everything. The music and the fun and all that. It's really nice."

And if you didn’t get the chance to go shop for some deals in person, Cyber Monday is coming up! You can expect a weekend full of deals and great offers!