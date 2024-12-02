Great Lakes region faces more snow after weekend of harsh holiday weather

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After U.S. travelers battled through harsh weekend weather to reach home following the Thanksgiving holiday, forecasters say residents of the Great Lakes region face the prospect of more snow through the week. the National Weather Service said Sunday that snow was expected to fall in the region overnight into Monday morning and again Wednesday and Thursday, along with gusty winds and freezing temperatures. Several inches of lake-effect snow fell over the weekend on upstate New York, including nearly 4 feet off Lake Ontario, and parts of Pennsylvania and Michigan. Lake-effect snow is caused by warm, moist air blowing across a body of water and mixing with colder, drier air, creating narrow bands of often heavy snow on land.

