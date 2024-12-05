Spurs star Wembanyama out of lineup against Bulls with sore lower back

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was out of the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with a sore lower back.

San Antonio acting coach Mitch Johnson said the Spurs are hopeful Wembanyama can return by the weekend.

“I’d say it’s the definition of day-to-day,” Johnson said. “So, hopefully, he wakes up tomorrow feeling a little bit better.”

The Spurs host Sacramento on Friday night and New Orleans on Sunday night.

Wembanyama leads the Spurs with 23.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in 18 games.

The 7-foot-3 star from France and overall No. 1 draft pick in 2023 was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Month for the Western Conference on Tuesday.

Wembanyama led the league with 3.56 blocked shots and 1.31 steals in October and November combined. With 57 blocks, Wembanyama accounted for 45.9% of San Antonio’s total blocks.

