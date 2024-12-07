Syrian troops withdraw from the south of the country as they rush to defend Homs

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian army has withdrawn from much of southern Syria, leaving more areas of the country, including two provincial capitals, under the control of opposition fighters. The redeployment away from the provinces of Daraa and Sweida came as Syria’s military sent large numbers of reinforcements to defend the key central city of Homs, Syria’s third largest, as insurgents approached its outskirts. The rapid advances by insurgents is a stunning reversal of fortunes for Syria’s President Bashar Assad, who appears to be largely on his own, with erstwhile allies preoccupied with other conflicts. A wide offensive led by the jihadi Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, began on Nov. 27.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.