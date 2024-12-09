El Paso residents urged to protect pipes ahead of first freeze

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — As El Paso gets ready for its first freeze of the season, experts are urging residents to protect their pipes to avoid costly damage and water waste.

ABC-7 spoke to Christina Montoya, communications and marketing manager for El Paso Water, who explained that freezing temperatures can cause water inside pipes to freeze and expand, leading to cracks or breaks.

To prevent pipe damage, homeowners should insulate outdoor plumbing and disconnect garden hoses. Protective covers for outdoor faucets are available at hardware stores, however, for a last-minute fix, Montoya suggests using a household towel and duct tape to wrap exposed pipes.

Another tip is to let outdoor faucets drip slightly, which can keep water moving and prevent freezing. However, this should only be used as a last resort.

What to Do if a Pipe Breaks:

Being proactive and planning ahead is key, Montoya says residents should know where their water meter is located and practice turning it off. Most water meters are found near the curb under a circular metal cover.

“You really need to know where your water meter is,” Montoya said. “If you do get a break, unless you turn it off, the water will keep flowing. And it will cause a mess. And it will also show up on your bill.”

Tools for shutting off the meter can be purchased at hardware stores.

El Paso Water offers assistance programs for customers facing high repair costs due to pipe breaks. Click here for more info. To report an emergency, you can call 915-594-5500.

Apartment owners need to make sure to reach out to landlords ahead of time, "If it's a system that's provided for the entire complex, it's not exactly in your hands," said Montoya. "But if you have individual units, you know, there may be something that you do need to check on. If you have an individual landscaped area."