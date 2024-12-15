Zakir Hussain, one of India’s most accomplished classical musicians, dies at 73

NEW DELHI (AP) — Zakir Hussain, one of India’s most accomplished classical musicians who defied genres and introduced tabla to a global audience, has died. He was 73. The Indian classical music icon died on Sunday from chronic lung disease at a hospital in San Francisco on Sunday, his family said in a statement. Considered the greatest tabla player of his generation, Hussain had a career that spanned six decades in which he collaborated with the likes of singer-songwriter George Harrison, jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd, drummer Mickey Hart and cellist Yo-Yo Ma. In 2024, Hussain became the first musician from India to win three Grammy awards in the same year. Hussain is survived by his wife and two daughters.

