El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Nearly 4,000 Head Start children receive a holiday goodie bag filled with treats and books. This as part of the annual holiday party, hosted by the Rotary Club of El Paso and the ESC 19 Head Start program. This year the tradition continues at the El Paso County Coliseum.

“This Holiday Show is an event that is near and dear to my heart. Children have been entertained by the likes of Rosa Guerrero, and our very own administrative staff,” said Socorro Rodriguez, ESC 19 Head Start Director. “We are grateful for the continued partnership with the Rotary Club of El Paso and the commitment of our staff and the love our community has for our children.

The Head Start staff performed a character-building holiday show and the kids received a book, a Christmas stocking and other goodies provided by Rotarians. It happened Thursday, December 19th at the El Paso Coliseum, from 10:30 a.m to 11:30am.