City of Juárez hosts its 85th ‘Santa Bombero’ campaign before Christmas

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juárez and its Fire Department hosted their 85th 'Santa Bombero' event, which aims to give a gift to children in need during the holiday season.

The event was presented by Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar and his wife Rubí Enríquez, who is also the president of the city's Comprehensive Family Development Department (DIF).

Over 1,000 bicycles and 2,500 packages of toys were collected to give as Christmas gifts to over 30,000 children in need south of the border.

"I reiterate that this is a beautiful Juarez tradition, which is already 85 years old, and has been growing over the years thanks to many valuable people, it is a tradition that should continue for a long time," said Mayor Pérez Cuéllar.

ABC-7 spoke with the city's director of the Civil Protection Department Sergio Rodríguez, who said there is more demand every year to help these thousands of families. He highlighted the importance of the Santa Bombero event's tradition, which takes months for his department to gather and give thousands of toys.

"Today we show that together we can make a difference and create an unforgettable moment for the children of our community. This work, although arduous, is rewarded with the happiness of the children who receive these gifts,” director Rodríguez said.