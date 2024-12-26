Investigation of disappearance of children in Ecuador was delayed for days despite video evidence

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — A probe into the military’s role in the disappearance of four children in Ecuador this month was delayed for almost two weeks, even though police had access to surveillance videos implicating soldiers in the disappearance. The children went missing on Dec. 8 in the coastal city of Guayaquil after playing a soccer. The surveillance video was handed in to authorities a day later. That’s according to two persons familiar with the investigation. The investigation of the military’s role in the disappearance only started after the children’s families went on local news channels and social media to demand more action from authorities.

