Las Cruces Public Libraries is hosting a Spy Movie Marathon

Las Cruces, NEW MEXICO (KVIA) -- Mark your calendar now for the upcoming First Saturday Movie Marathons. Las Cruces Public Libraries is inviting you to attend a Spy Movie Marathon. It will take place in the Kiva Room on the first floor of the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library on 200 E. Picacho Avenue.

This month’s theme features first movies in a long running spy series and begins at 11 a.m. on January 4th, 2025. The marathon begins with a 1962 classic starring Sean Connery and is rated PG. The second movie, based on a television show and starring Tom Cruise, will begin at 1 p.m. The third movie is based on a long running book series by Robert Ludlum and will begin at 3 p.m. The last two movies are rated PG-13. This movie series is free and open to the public.