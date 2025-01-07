Skip to Content
Montwood High School awarded National Certificate for STEM Excellence

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)-Montwood High School is the third school in the Socorro Independent School District to achieve the prestigious National Certificate for STEM Excellence (NCSE) - Campus Certification from the esteemed National Institute for STEM Education (NISE). The NCSE recognizes individual school campuses' commitment to and systematic support of teachers' understanding and use of high-impact, evidence-based STEM instructional strategies. Montwood High School is also the 50th campus in the state and the 16th high school in the nation to receive the designation.

