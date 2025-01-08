Debunking common health myths surrounding cold weather

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- At some point, you've likely heard heard a winter or cold weather health myth. Common myths include not to shower or have wet hair before going outside or you could catch a cold, or that drinking hot liquids warms you up faster than cold liquids.

ABC-7 spoke to people around El Paso about what myths they heard growing up. One person said they don't believe in winter myths while others said they were told walking around without shoes causes cold.

Coming up on ABC-7 at 5 and 6, ABC-7 talks with a health expert to get their take on some of the most common myths surrounding health and the cold.