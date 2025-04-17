Measles cases rising in the state of Chihuahua

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The state of Chihuahua's health department released its latest confirmed measles cases, which are 417 and 17 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Chihuahua shares border with Texas and New Mexico and is the state south of the border with the most confirmed cases across Mexico.

In a news release, the state of Chihuahua said Vaccination efforts have increased, and they urge all residents to complete their vaccinations to prevent infection.

"The Ministry of Health is responding head-on to the measles cases reported in the state. Since the outbreak began in neighboring Texas, and in response to the increase in cases, epidemiological surveillance of febrile exanthematous diseases such as scarlet fever, chickenpox, sudden rash, rickettsiosis, infectious mononucleosis, and dengue fever has been intensified in the state to rule out the occurrence of measles cases," said the news release.

These are the numbers of confirmed cases by municipality in Chihuahua:

Cuauthémoc - 199 cases

Chihuahua - 76 cases

Riva Palacio - 34 cases

Ahumada - 27

Namiquipa - 21

Ojinaga - 16

Ciudad Juárez - 10

The state of Chihuahua encourages all residents and people traveling south of the border to get their measles vaccine. More information here.

ABC-7 reached out to the Chihuahua Department of Health and the Mexico Health Secretariat to learn more about their efforts to prevent additional confirmed cases nationwide and along the border.

More updates in later newscasts.