Centennial softball completes perfect 30-0 season and claim the NMAA State Title over La Cueva

today at 2:47 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The No. 1 seed Centennial Hawks defeated the No. 2 seed La Cueva 10-1 in the State Championship at the Lobo softball field in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday.

Both of these teams were looking for its third state title in school history. The last time the La Cueva Bears won a state title was back in 2017, as for the Hawks they claimed the title last year after defeating Alamogordo in the 5A State Championship and they return for a repeat after a dominating performance over La Cueva.

Bea Martinez

