Mexico holds first judicial election, reports low turnout

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico held its first judicial election in history Sunday, in which voters elected members of the federal and state judiciary.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in her daily news conference that the first judicial election reported approximately 13 million Mexicans who voted, which accounted for only 13% of Mexico's total registered voters.

Despite that low voter turnout, President Sheinbaum said: "It was a complete success."

The judicial election had around 7,700 candidates contending for more than 2,600 judicial positions.

More updates in later newscasts.

