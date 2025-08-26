ABC-7’S Marcel Clarke Interviews YourChoice CEO on YCT-529 — the Hormone-Free Male Contraceptive Now in Human Trials

A hormone-free birth control pill for men is showing promise in early trials — and could mark a major shift in reproductive health.

The pill, called YCT-529, is being developed by YourChoice Therapeutics. Unlike traditional methods, it doesn’t use hormones.

ABC-7’s Marcel Clarke spoke with YourChoice CEO, Akash Bakshi, who aims to give men more control in family planning with their partner — without the side effects seen in earlier attempts at male contraception.

Human trials are now underway, with men testing daily doses. If successful, the pill could be available in the next few years.

Researchers say it could become the first real male equivalent to the birth control pill — safe, reversible, and easy to use.