Border wall construction projects aim to deter further illegal crossings

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security approved several projects for the border wall, specifically in the El Paso Sector.

ABC-7 reported in July that a secondary wall project was set to be completed in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also confirmed that the border wall would be painted black to reduce illegal crossings.

Border Patrol says the black paint will help prevent the border wall from rusting and also protect it from the high temperatures in El Paso, which could lead to fewer migrants attempting to climb the wall.

"You're only putting yourself and your family in danger when you believe in the misinformation and the lies from criminal organizations," said Agent Claudio Herrera, Border Patrol El Paso Sector spokesman.

According to Agent Herrera, infrastructure is very important for their daily operations and is part of the efforts to close the gaps they currently have.

"It's vital for the United States Water Patrol (construction of a secondary wall) because it gives our agents time to respond to illegal activity in those areas," Agent Herrera added. "And it helps us as a deterrent (black painting) and because the properties of these walls tend to get really hot."

There is no timeline for when these projects will be completed in the El Paso Sector.