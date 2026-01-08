“Super Flu” cases spike nationwide, hitting El Paso hard

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Cases of the so-called “super flu” are surging across the country, and El Paso is seeing the impact as flu activity reaches very high levels in Texas.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, flu activity statewide climbed to “very high” by late December 2025. During that time, nearly 25,000 flu-related emergency room visits were reported across Texas.

Health officials say this year’s flu season has been especially concerning. While the flu vaccine is updated annually, the newly identified strain commonly referred to as the super flu was not included in this season’s vaccine.

Still, doctors strongly encourage vaccination.

“Even though it’s not there, get vaccinated,” Ivan Luna director at Immunize El Paso said. “You’ll be protected maybe not 100%, but any protection is better than nothing.”

Flu symptoms can include fever, body aches and headaches. Some patients also experience vomiting and diarrhea. For many families, recovery can take weeks.

One El Paso mother said the flu swept through her household, keeping them sidelined for nearly two weeks.

“It was awful,” she said. “There was a need to take a lot of medication antiviral medicine and pills for fever, pain and other symptoms. In our family, there are four of us and three of us got sick. It really prevented us from engaging in activities for at least two weeks.”

Hector Ocaranza, El Paso Health Authority said both influenza A and influenza B are circulating, and either can cause severe illness.

“Unfortunately, many people get hospitalized, and some people pass away because of the complications of influenza,” he said. “One thing that is very, very important to tell the public is that influenza is not just another cold.”

He warned that the virus can attack the lungs and lead to serious complications, especially in young children, older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

“That’s why we strongly recommend people receive the flu vaccine,” Ocaranza said.

He added that vaccination remains a critical tool in preventing another widespread health crisis.

Health officials also recommend frequent handwashing, staying home when sick and seeking medical care if symptoms worsen.

To schedule you flu shot visit Immunize El Paso.