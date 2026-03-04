Measles case reported in Doña Ana County Detention Center

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- According to the New Mexico Department of Health, a federal inmate held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center has tested positive for measles – bringing the total number of 2026 measles cases in New Mexico to six.

Officials say people may have been exposed to measles from this most recent case at the following locations, days and times: the U.S. District Court building at 100 N. Church Street, Las Cruces between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on February 24.

Anyone who was at the building during this time frame is being advised by officials to check your vaccination status and report any measles symptoms in the next 21 days (until March 17, 2026) to your health care provider.

If you develop symptoms of measles, officials ask for you to stay home to prevent further spread and contact your healthcare provider or the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for guidance.

“The New Mexico Department of Health continues to urge people to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination, vaccine is the best tool to protect you from measles,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist for NMDOH.

NMDOH says Measles symptoms develop between seven and 21 days after exposure. Symptoms typically begin with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a red spotted rash that usually starts on the head or face and spreads down the body. People can pass measles to someone else from four days before to four days after the rash first appears.