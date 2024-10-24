Skip to Content
Early release for Franklin High School students after water issues

Published 12:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Independent School District reached out to parents about a "water utility issue" that has resulted in the cancellation of classes for the remainder of the day.

Students will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Parents are urged to make plans to pick up their students by 1 p.m.

The District did advise buses will be running for those who normally take the bus.

All extracurricular activities were also cancelled.

