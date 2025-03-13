Skip to Content
‘Difficult’ driving in Las Cruces

Published 4:17 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Transportation says heavy dust is causing low to zero visibility for drivers between Las Cruces and Anthony, New Mexico.

NMDOT officials released the following information about the difficult driving conditions:

"I-10 eastbound and westbound lanes from milepost 144 (Las Cruces) to 164 (NM-TX Stateline) have areas of heavy dust with low to zero visibility. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change."

