ABC-7 Listens: Breaking down County, UMC bond initiatives

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

And while much of the focus has been on the presidential race, there are many local items on the ballot, and some could affect how much EL Paso residents pay in property taxes.

El Paso County Commissioners Court recently approved placing two items on the November ballot.

One is the nearly $324 million Capital Improvement Bond, and the other is a nearly $400 million bond for University Medical Center of El Paso.

Everyone in the county over age 18 can vote on those bond proposals.