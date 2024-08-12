El Paso County Commissioners vote unanimously to put UMC bond on the November ballot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners voted unanimously to pass a measure adding a multimillion dollar bond benefiting University Medical Center to November's ballot.

The UMC bond is projected to cost $398.6 million. The bond would improve bed capacity at the hospital, build senior focused clinics, and develop in-town cancer care. The bond would also improve imaging technology, laboratory services, and operating rooms.

The UMC bond would cost taxpayers an extra $5.79 a month on average, according to county officials.