ABC-7 Listens: Reaction to crackdown on school threats

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Students at a Georgia high school will eventually return to class in the wake of a shooting in which a student shot and killed two teachers and two classmates, and wounded nine others.

The shooting happened the same day the El Paso district attorney announced an increased focus on prosecuting those who make threats against schools locally.

The scheduled news conference focused on school threats; the joint law enforcement awareness campaign's timing couldn't be more relevant.

D.A. Bill Hicks, County Attorney Christina Sanchez, the FBI and local school district police officials showed a video they produced called "School Threats Are No Joke."

It was made in response to the threats of violence local school districts are handling weekly.

Hicks said those who make threats will be prosecuted and that parents need to take responsibility for how they're raising their child.

The message -- and the video itself -- prompted comments from ABC-7 viewers.

"I like the idea of holding parents accountable for letting their kids have access to firearms. The teenage killers aren't magically popping out of the ground," said one person in the article's comment section. "Their parents are at least partly to blame for the damage caused by mass shootings."

Another viewer stated, "My son shot his first shotgun when he was 12 years old. However, he was taught how to use it properly and to respect its use. You know, the things that the NRA teaches, gun safety!"

ABC-7 also received an email, asking, "Where can parents go to access and watch the PSA regarding school shooting?"

Watch: School Threats Are No Joke