ABC-7 Listens: EP Water not posting fliers in El Paso neighborhoods

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Have you received a flier on your door, warning you about your water quality? You're not the only one being targeted in El Paso -- but El Paso Water is not responsible for papering area neighborhoods.

ABC-7 has reported on this issue at least six times since June 2023. In each report, the notices appeared in different parts of town. The latest ABC-7 report was three weeks ago, in which residents in Fabens felt targeted.

On Oct. 3, an ABC-7 viewer emailed the newsroom a photo of a flier, saying it was on their front porch and they wanted to alert us to it.

Image of flier sent by an ABC-7 viewer to the KVIA ABC-7 newsroom on Oct. 3.

When ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Water about the notice, the spokesperson replied with a picture of a multitude of fliers of which they've been made aware. El Paso Water said it has seen an increase in these notices, and reiterates that it is not affiliated with them, as they often come from water filter companies.

EP Water maintains it is not responsible for these fliers, or any like these, and doesn't condone the tactics. Image courtesy EP Water.

In part, the utility adds, "The notices can be alarming, and we do not condone the tactics used in such fliers. We can assure our customers our tap water is safe to drink and water filtration systems are not necessary."

EP Water says, if someone comes to your house, or leaves a flier on your door, look for the utility's logo, ask for credentials, and if you have questions, call (915) 594-5500.

If EP Water needs to inform residents about an emergency situation involving their water, they will either show credentials at your door, or share on their social media platforms and with news organizations, like ABC-7.