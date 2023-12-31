Animals in need: El Paso Animal Services asks the community to consider adopting, fostering long-stay animals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As thousands of people around the world get ready to celebrate the New Year, animals like 'Ice Cube' are ready for a home.

Ice Cube is a large-sized, one-to-two-year-old mixed dog that employees at El Paso Animal Services believe has some German Shepherd and Pitbull in him. He is very friendly, and has a lot of energy -- something employees think may be a reason why he hasn't been adopted yet.

Because Ice Cube is a long-stay animal at the shelter, employees said he's beginning to become chronically stressed.

"He is struggling a bit here, of course, home life versus shelter life, it's not comparable," said Jennifer Navarro, El Paso Animal Service's Education and Outreach Coordinator.

Navarro told ABC-7, Ice Cube has been spinning in circles in his kennel, and gnawing at his paws; something she said is a sign of stress in dogs.

"It can get worse. Of course, he is the type of dog that needs to be walked every day, at least once a day. And we do have volunteers that come out and help us do that. But he needs a little bit more attention," she said.

But officials with El Paso Animal Services said every dog is different, and because of that different dogs are suitable for different types of families. Navarro believes Ice Cube would do well with an active family, and if there are kids in the family, it would be best if they were a little older, since Ice Cube is very strong.

Navarro said there are options for families before they decide to fully commit to any of the shelter's long-stay animals. Those interested are encouraged to come visit the shelter at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave in Northeast El Paso, and can bring their personal pets for meet-and-greets, with all fees waved.

El Paso Animal Services also has fostering services, which Navarro said may be a good option for families on the fence about getting a pet.

"Having a lot of patience, setting up a routine, giving them some space and just the patience is key," she said.

If you or someone you know is interested in an animal from El Paso Animal Services, you can find more information, including their adoption and fostering services, on their website.