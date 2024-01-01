Skip to Content
New Year’s celebrations leave pets lost, wandering

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the Borderland welcomes 2024, some pet owners are left to ring in the New Year with a furry member of their family missing.

El Pasoans waking up this year are met with multiple 'Missing Pet' posts on social media, many owners claiming their pets ran away due to fireworks.

Loretta Hyde, founder of the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, told ABC-7 News Year's Eve and Fourth of July are when the organization starts to see an increase of pets going missing.

She said that's because of the noises fireworks make. Many pets lose control and run.

El Paso Animal Services encourages pet owners to start the search right away, look at local shelters, check social media pages, and your neighborhood.

For a full list of the pets at Animal Services click here.

