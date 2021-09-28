Activist, historian among 25 `genius grant’ recipients

AP National News

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Racism, COVID-19 and other big issues of the day figure prominently in the work of many of the 25 recipients of this year’s John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s “genius grants.” The grants include an award of $625,000 to each recipient. The Chicago-based foundation announced the recipients on Tuesday. The group includes scientists, artists, writers and economists and historians. Some recipients have been recognized for their work helping those who are often overlooked. They include an activist helping former inmates regain their right to vote and a blind technology designer developing devices to help the visually impaired.