Largest nursing home in St. Louis closes suddenly, forcing out 170 residents

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The largest nursing home in St. Louis has closed suddenly, forcing about 170 residents to be bused to other facilities. Many patients left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. An ombudsman for families of area nursing home residents says Northview Village Nursing Home closed abruptly on Friday after employees realized they weren’t going to be paid and walked out. The situation created confusion for residents and their relatives. Some families gathered outside the facility seeking information about their loved ones. The union says more than 130 workers were unpaid.

By JIM SALTER and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.