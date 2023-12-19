2 Guinean children are abandoned in Colombian airport as African migrants take new route to US

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian authorities say two children from the West African nation of Guinea were abandoned in Bogota’s airport and taken into government custody this week after spending several days on their own in the international departures terminal. Colombia’s national immigration department said the children, aged 10 and 13, had been travelling with separate groups and were left in the airport by their relatives earlier this month for reasons that have not been clarified. The discovery of the children comes as migrants from Africa increasingly use South American and Central American airports as stepping stones on the long route to the United States.

By MANUEL RUEDA and ASTRID SUÁREZ Associated Press

