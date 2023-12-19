Militants with ties to the Islamic State group kill 10 people in Uganda’s western district

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s military says at least 10 people have been killed by militants with ties to the Islamic State Group during an attack in the country’s western region. A military spokesperson says the Allied Democratic Forces militants who attacked Kamwenge district on Tuesday had crossed from the neighboring DR Congo in November and were being hunted by the military. It’s the latest in a series of attacks this year blamed on the ADF, a group established in the early 1990s by Ugandan Muslims who said they were being marginalized in the East African nation.

