Senate swiftly confirms top military brass, ending months-long campaign by GOP Sen. Tuberville
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has unanimously confirmed 11 top-ranking military officers. The quick move late Tuesday ends a months-long blockade staged by a single Republican, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama. Without debate, the Senate swiftly confirmed the officials, including four-star generals. Their promotions had been held up by Tuberville’s protest of the Defense Department’s policy on providing access to abortion care. “That’s good news,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward.