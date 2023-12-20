Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno lands Trump endorsement in Ohio’s US Senate GOP primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno has landed Donald Trump’s endorsement in the GOP race for a 2024 contender to unseat third-term Democrat Sherrod Brown, among his party’s most vulnerable incumbents. The former president and 2024 presidential candidate backed Moreno, a wealthy Cleveland businessman, in a post on his social media network, Truth Social, Tuesday. The endorsement stands to elevate Moreno against his two Republican rivals: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians baseball team. Moreno, a former Trump critic, left the 2022 Senate race at the former president’s behest.

