News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia television station says a news helicopter has crashed in a forest in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board. WPVI-TV says a pilot and photographer from its news team were in the helicopter when it went down about 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wharton State Forest in Hammonton. The helicopter was returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore when it crashed in the woods in Wharton State Forest. New Jersey State Park Police say they found the wreckage early Wednesday, just over an hour after receiving a call that a helicopter was missing. The station says it’s unclear what caused the crash. Federal investigators will be examining the wreckage.

