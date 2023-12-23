Hawaii announces first recipients of student loan payment program for health care workers

HONOLULU (AP) — The state has announced the first recipients of a program aimed at helping medical professionals pay off student loans in exchange for a two-year commitment to provide care in Hawaii. Gov. Josh Green, who is also a doctor, says he wants the Hawaii Healthcare Education Loan Repayment Program to become a national model. The state says 492 health care workers will have up to $100,000 in loans paid as part of the first round of the program. Health care workers who get their loans paid off also must agree to treat 30% of patients who receive Medicaid or Medicare. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the next period of applications is scheduled to open next summer.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.