Towns reinforce dikes as heavy rains send rivers over their banks in Germany and the Netherlands

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Firefighters and volunteers worked overnight to reinforce dikes in northern and eastern Germany against rising floodwaters as heavy rain falling on already soaked ground pushed rivers and streams over their banks and forced several towns to evacuate residents. In the eastern Netherlands, several flood plains are underwater and rivers are surging, causing localized flooding. Some temporary dikes are being built with large sandbags. In the various branches of the Rhine that flows through the Netherlands, the peak is expected Thursday.

