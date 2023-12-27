High surf warnings issued for most of West Coast and parts of Hawaii; dangerous waves expected

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued high surf warnings for much of the West Coast and parts of Hawaii. Warnings were in place Wednesday for parts of Oregon and Hawaii, where waves could reach roughly 30 feet. The National Weather Service warned of “extremely large breaking waves” in southern Oregon. In Hawaii, the agency expected high surf and powerful rip currents to affect the northern and western shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shore of Maui. The agency forecast the ocean surges to also hit California starting Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. It urged people to beware of hazardous beach conditions, potentially life-threatening rip currents and potential coastal flooding.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.