Man fatally shot by Connecticut police was wanted in a 2022 shooting, fired at dog, report says

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A man wanted in a 2022 shooting had a pistol as he attempted to flee from Connecticut State Police troopers and other officers serving a warrant. That is according to a preliminary report released Wednesday by the Office of Inspector General into the fatal shooting that left the suspect and a police dog dead. Vaughn R. Malloy, 42, can be seen on police body camera video running from the rear of a home in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington, near the Rhode Island state line, on Dec. 21, and ignoring police demands to stop. The report says Malloy fired several rounds at a police dog during the incident.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.