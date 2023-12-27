Polish president defies new government in battle over control of state media

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s political battle over state media continues as the president has filed a revised spending bill in defiance of the new pro-European Union government’s goal of freeing the media from political control. President Andrzej Duda is an ally of the previous right-wing government. He had vetoed the new government’s bill that provided millions of dollars for the public media. Now his proposed bill strips that funding out. Poland’s state-owned media have become the first battleground between the coalition government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the conservative Law and Justice party which formerly held power.

